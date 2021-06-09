TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,512.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $44.95 million and approximately $27,512.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00222522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00208801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.29 or 0.01369948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,989.26 or 1.00285514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,602,211,536 coins and its circulating supply is 50,601,482,427 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

