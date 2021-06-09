Tether Market Cap Hits $62.63 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Tether has a market cap of $62.63 billion and $91.18 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00065316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00210841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $519.75 or 0.01406705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,924.16 or 0.99934908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.97 or 0.01001332 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,586,182,558 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

