Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.72. 75,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

