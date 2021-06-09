Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $105.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

