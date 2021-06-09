The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,737.64 ($61.90). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,701 ($61.42), with a volume of 138,430 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,257.44 ($68.69).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £137.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Rachel Downey bought 410 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

About The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

