The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BKE opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,263 shares of company stock worth $3,612,120 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

