The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CC. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

The Chemours stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. 1,216,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,084. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

