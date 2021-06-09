The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

CPC traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 127.70 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,088. The City Pub Group has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a market cap of £134.96 million and a PE ratio of -17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.66.

In other The City Pub Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £133,000 ($173,765.35).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

