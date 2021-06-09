The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 4,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 298,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.
NAPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $14,706,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
