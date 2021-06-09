The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 4,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 298,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $14,706,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.