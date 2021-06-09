The Gap (GPS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Gap (NYSE: GPS):

6/1/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – The Gap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – The Gap was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/25/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – The Gap was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/18/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The Gap was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Gap stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,685 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,242. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 6.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Gap by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter valued at $681,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

