The Honest (HNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The Honest has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Get The Honest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.