The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of The Howard Hughes worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.2% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HHC opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.24 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

