The J. M. Smucker (SJM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) recently:

6/6/2021 – The J. M. Smucker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – The J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $124.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – The J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – The J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Get The J M Smucker Company alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The J M Smucker Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J M Smucker Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.