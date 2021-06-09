The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.
LSXMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
