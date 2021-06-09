The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

LSXMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

