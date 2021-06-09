The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

The Lovesac stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.08. 21,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.