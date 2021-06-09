The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Macerich stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $11.27.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

