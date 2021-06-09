The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of The St. Joe worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The St. Joe by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other The St. Joe news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $10,253,196.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The St. Joe stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

