The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,174 ($15.34). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,174 ($15.34), with a volume of 434,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,026.67 ($13.41).

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,356.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Richard Akers acquired 8,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

The Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

