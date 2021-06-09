The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up to $28.87

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.87, but opened at $29.96. The Wendy’s shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 252,085 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

