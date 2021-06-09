The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 47,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 24,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 million, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The Westaim had a negative net margin of 219.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

