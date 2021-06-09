The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 276,248 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Williams Companies worth $31,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 154,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

