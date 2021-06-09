The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.60

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.59 million, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The York Water by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in The York Water by 127.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in The York Water during the first quarter valued at about $960,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The York Water by 62.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The York Water by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

