Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,624 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Theravance Biopharma worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 621,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

TBPH opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

