Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.3% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $7.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,379. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.57 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $176.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

