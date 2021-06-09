Thomas S. Murley Sells 8,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,608. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

