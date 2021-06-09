Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 503,175 shares.The stock last traded at $97.12 and had previously closed at $98.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

