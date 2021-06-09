Thomson Reuters (TRI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) recently:

6/8/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

6/4/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

5/28/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

5/25/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

5/20/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

5/10/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

5/3/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.33. 582,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

