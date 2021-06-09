Thor Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,507 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 999% compared to the average volume of 319 put options.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.80. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

