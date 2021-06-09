THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $9.66 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.66 or 0.00026871 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $159.24 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00062326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00227789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00211215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.94 or 0.01298673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,917.35 or 0.99895474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

