ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $8,021.08 on Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8,021.08 or 0.21980261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $695.32 million and approximately $17,857.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00222446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00209152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.01294167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,422.06 or 0.99807849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

