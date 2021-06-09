ThreeFold Market Capitalization Achieves $6.97 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $63,291.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00219918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00207683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.59 or 0.01319151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,104.71 or 0.99771028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

