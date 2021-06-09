Thunder Token Achieves Market Cap of $69.61 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $69.61 million and $4.58 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00171282 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001242 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.