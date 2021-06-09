thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.99 ($15.28).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.77 ($11.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,425 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.57. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

