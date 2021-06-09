TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $330.00

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.27), with a volume of 208107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

TIFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.73).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87.

In related news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

About TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.