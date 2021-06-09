Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0061 on Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $132,400.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00068108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00903494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.37 or 0.08876098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049212 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

