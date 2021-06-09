TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $132.65 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,600 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Twilio worth $132,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,323 shares of company stock valued at $49,397,337. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.56. 26,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.