Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post sales of $111.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.69 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $262.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $474.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.82 million to $478.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $8,228,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

