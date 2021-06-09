Tokenlon Network Token Trading 14.8% Higher This Week (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market cap of $94.18 million and $15.32 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00010312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00907596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.85 or 0.08935772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Profile

LON is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 111,252,965 coins and its circulating supply is 25,173,905 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Trading

