Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $12.31.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

