Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZEF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of TPZEF remained flat at $$12.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. 59 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.90. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

