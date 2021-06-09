Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.12 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 177,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

VLO stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.45. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -122.44, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

