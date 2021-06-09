Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 14,845 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of The Allstate worth $21,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

