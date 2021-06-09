Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 16,688 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,688 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after acquiring an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,371 shares of company stock worth $4,900,340 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $275.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.60 and a fifty-two week high of $277.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.