Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 40,452 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,452 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of IHS Markit worth $20,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in IHS Markit by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in IHS Markit by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

INFO opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

