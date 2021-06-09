Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s current price.

TPZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 27,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,900. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 854,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.