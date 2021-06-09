Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 107,800 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 107,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,800 shares in the company, valued at C$414,544.90.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 100,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,730.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 81,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,159.33.

Shares of TOT stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.96. The company has a market cap of C$216.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. Analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.45.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

