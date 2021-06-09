Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.99. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.92, with a volume of 33,340 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10.
In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 100,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,730. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183,880 shares of company stock worth $736,571.
Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
