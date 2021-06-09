Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.99. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.92, with a volume of 33,340 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 100,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,730. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183,880 shares of company stock worth $736,571.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

