Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. Toto has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

