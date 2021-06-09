Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.570-1.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.71 billion-285.71 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.91. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $118.66 and a 12 month high of $182.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TM shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

