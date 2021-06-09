Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $20,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.92. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

